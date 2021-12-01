BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 13,051 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $170.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

