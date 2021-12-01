BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $17.12 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 437,721 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

