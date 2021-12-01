BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

