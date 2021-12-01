blooom inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

blooom inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. blooom inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

