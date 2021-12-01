blooom inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

blooom inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. blooom inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

