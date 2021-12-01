blooom inc. Sells 51,570 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

blooom inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,570 shares during the period. Cerner comprises 39.1% of blooom inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. blooom inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $47,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.