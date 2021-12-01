Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVH. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:BVH opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $623.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,589 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 19,971 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $592,140.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 89,982 shares of company stock worth $2,741,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 26.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 92.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

