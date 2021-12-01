BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, an increase of 191.6% from the October 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNPQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($67.05) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.75) to €52.60 ($59.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €55.00 ($62.50) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.06.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.63%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

