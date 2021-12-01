BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $3,097.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00235599 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00086364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Profile

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

