Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,300.00 at DA Davidson

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2021 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $91.48 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKNG. Truist Securities upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,101.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,426.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,308.87. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

