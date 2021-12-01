Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Announces Earnings Results

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of Boqii stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.95. Boqii has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on BQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boqii in a report on Monday, November 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boqii stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) by 9,907.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,043 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Boqii worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

