Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.55.

BLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

TSE:BLX traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.97. 204,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,199. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.61. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$33.92 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.78.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.6016543 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

