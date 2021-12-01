Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $599,702. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

