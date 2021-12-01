Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

EPAY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. 10,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,332. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $599,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

