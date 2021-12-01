BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $227-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.95 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.840 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,462. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.86. BOX has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

