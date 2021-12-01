BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BOX traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,343,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,328. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -112.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
About BOX
Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.
