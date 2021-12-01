BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BOX traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,343,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,328. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -112.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

