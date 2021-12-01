Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 994,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.67. 301,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

