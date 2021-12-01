Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.