Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 925 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

Shares of URI opened at $338.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

