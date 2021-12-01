Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $359,000 in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Separately, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

LWLG opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -139.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $1,810,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

