Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHN. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $15.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.