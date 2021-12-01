Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Position Cut by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after buying an additional 1,502,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after buying an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 878,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

