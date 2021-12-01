British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,553.22 ($46.42).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,530 ($33.05) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,583.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,689.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

