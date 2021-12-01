British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Buy.
Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
