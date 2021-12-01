British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.