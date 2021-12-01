Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Bentley Systems reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 145.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

