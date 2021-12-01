Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.