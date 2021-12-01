Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.