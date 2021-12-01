Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,406,375. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

