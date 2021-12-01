Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.10. 3D Systems posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,863 shares of company stock valued at $464,577. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

