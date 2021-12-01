Brokerages Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $401.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post sales of $401.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.30 million and the highest is $436.70 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $340.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,341,000 after purchasing an additional 95,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AdvanSix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AdvanSix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,661. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.62%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.