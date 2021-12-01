Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report sales of $30.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.78 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $33.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $126.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $127.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $123.54 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $125.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

CDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 81,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $295.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

