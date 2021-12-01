Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.18 Million

Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report $63.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.86 million and the highest is $63.76 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $53.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $240.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.07 million to $240.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $292.17 million, with estimates ranging from $288.28 million to $297.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $472,030.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $119,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,919 shares of company stock worth $8,202,384. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after buying an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 648.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after buying an additional 549,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after buying an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $22,054,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after buying an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. 382,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,995. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.