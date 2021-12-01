Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. 17,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $69.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

