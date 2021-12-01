Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.03). Oceaneering International posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.