Brokerages Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

