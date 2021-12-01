Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.67 Million

Brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report $698.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $707.50 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $629.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,944,000 after buying an additional 587,345 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after buying an additional 448,869 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at about $15,621,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 253.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 194,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,307. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

