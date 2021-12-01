Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%.

VTNR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 12,955,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,163. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $329.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.