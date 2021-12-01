Brokerages Set Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target at $464.47

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $464.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Anthem by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $412.22. 23,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.47 and a 200 day moving average of $391.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

