Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) PT at $62.00

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $3,450,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $31,939,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $11,437,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $46.00. 2,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,712. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

