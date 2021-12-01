Brokerages Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) PT at $113.75

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Crane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Crane by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

