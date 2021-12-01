Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

