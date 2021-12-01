Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) PT at $17.63

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after buying an additional 679,070 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,192,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,040,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,836,000 after buying an additional 346,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

