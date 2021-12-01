Brokerages Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $138.60

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.60.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average of $111.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $70.19 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,992 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,664. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

