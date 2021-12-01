Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.22.

Shares of CM stock opened at $111.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

