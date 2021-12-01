Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.73

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.73 and traded as high as C$74.98. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$73.87, with a volume of 2,867,538 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM.A. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

