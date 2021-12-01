Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 108.8% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 20.6% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period.

RA stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

