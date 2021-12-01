Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.10. 1,022,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In related news, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,228,882.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,604 shares of company stock worth $12,778,114 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,454,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after buying an additional 963,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after buying an additional 951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,585,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

