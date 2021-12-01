BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$137.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$100.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.30 and a 1-year high of C$129.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$114.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.72.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 10.2099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

