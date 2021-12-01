BSClaunch (BSL) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $873,853.79 and $1.03 million worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00094942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.99 or 0.08040083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.22 or 1.00838336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021825 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using U.S. dollars.

