Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.99

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 16964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,371.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

