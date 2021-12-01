C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. 315,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $51.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $966,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

